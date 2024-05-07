Escape to Newport: Your Ultimate Summer Rental Available for $5,000 a Month

20 Berkeley Avenue, Unit 5 | Newport, RI | 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 995 sq ft | offered by Libby Kirwin Real Estate for $5,000 a month.

This is a fantastic summer rental available for June and July, with a minimum two-month rental period totaling $10,000 for both months in Newport. Situated in a unique building within walking distance to Newport’s amenities and attractions, this terrific one-bedroom condo on the third floor offers convenience and comfort.

The location boasts proximity to various facilities such as grocery stores, gyms, restaurants, shopping areas, Bellevue mansions, cliff walk, and First Beach, making it ideal for indulging in Newport’s finest offerings.

Featuring a well-appointed one-bedroom unit with an additional loft space suitable for a home office or extra living area, the condo offers practicality and versatility. The bathroom, designed in a shower style, complements the space perfectly, while the open kitchen and dining area optimize the living space for convenience.

The bedroom is thoughtfully furnished with a desk, chair, and additional storage, providing functionality and comfort. Additionally, a full-size shared laundry facility is available in the basement level of the building.

For parking convenience, one off-street parking space is assigned, adjacent to the shared outdoor living space.

Interested parties should note that the unit is available for June and July, with the possibility of extending into part of August 2024. Exact dates and pricing according to dates can be obtained upon inquiry.

Inclusive utilities are capped at $300 per month. However, it is important to note that the maximum occupancy is limited to two tenants, and pets are not permitted.

