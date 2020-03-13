Statement Issued by Marc Crisafulli, President, Twin River Casino Hotel and Tiverton Casino Hotel

“As Lottery Director Aubin noted, Twin River is cooperating fully with the State’s directive to close Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln and the Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, RI. We will temporarily close to the public at midnight tonight – March 14th – and the regulatory authorities have informed us that it is anticipated that the facilities will remain closed for a period of one week, at which time the situation will be reassessed. We will continue to work closely with the Lottery and the RI Department of Health during this period of closure.

We sincerely regret any inconvenience to our customers. However, the State’s efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus are of paramount importance. We believe this preventative approach is a necessary step to help ensure the health and safety of our employees, customers, and all Rhode Islanders.

During our closure, we will work diligently to implement additional protective measures for our customers upon re-opening. We also will continue to move forward with other guest related projects, as feasible, including ramping up construction of our new Italian restaurant, Longo’s Meatballs & Martinis. We will keep you apprised of any updates relative to the temporary closure of the two Twin River properties in Rhode Island.”