Everyone has a cherished memory with a vehicle – they have an emotional appeal and can take you on adventures that create everlasting impressions on your life. The inaugural Concours d’Elegance held at the Audrain Automobile Museum is a motor week unlike any other – filled with grandeur and elegance while featuring some of the rarest and most prestigious cars in the world.

Starring: Jay Leno, Justin Bell, Tommy Kendall, Donald Osborne

A Celebration of All Things History, Luxury & Sport

Spend your days enjoying fine dining pop-ups, exhibitions of rare and exciting automobiles, seminars, shopping, tennis, golf and sailing along the Newport coast. Then, once the sun goes down, experience exclusive concerts, galas and VIP parties hosted in the Gatsby-esque mansions that populate America’s original luxury capital.

The four-day program concludes with a centerpiece event, the Audrain Concours d’Elegance, which will feature a world-class collection of over a billion dollars worth of rare and vintage cars. During the 2020 Audrain’s Newport Concours, the question won’t be what will you do, but rather, how will you do it all?

The event will be held September 30th – October 3rd, 2021.