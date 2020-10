HGTV has announced the location of its 2021 Dream Home and its located right here on Aquidneck Island. The stunning three story, four bedroom, four bathroom coastal home located in Portsmouth, RI has a screened in porch and a pool.

The home was built by JPS Construction and Brian Patrick Flynn is the interior designer.

The sweepstakes to win this beautiful home starts on December 31st. You can sign up here for email reminders.