Residential Properties Ltd. Completes $2.3M Sale of Middletown Contemporary Farmhouse

Residential Properties Ltd. announced Wednesday the sale of 424 Third Beach Road in Middletown for $2.3 million. RPL Sales Associate Lee Scura Holloway proudly represented both the seller and the buyer in this transaction.

According to State-Wide MLS data, this is the second-highest sale in Middletown year to date.

Unforgettable views of the Peabody Farmland conservation add serenity to this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath, 2,728-sq.ft. Contemporary Farmhouse. This Foster Associates-designed home was completed by Horan Building Co. in 2011 and had full interior and exterior painting redone in 2023. The bluestone paver patio swimming pool, re-surfaced/re-tiled in 2023, is surrounded by fencing and mature plantings for privacy. Garden beds, a rose-covered shed (with room for a pool house/guest cottage to be built) allow for the ultimate retreat. The sun-filled interior has crown molding and wide-plank walnut floors leading into the combined, vaulted-ceiling kitchen and family room. Exposed beams sourced from Maine and 2 gas fireplaces create a cozy hub, while the farmhouse sink, custom Peter Zuerner cabinetry, and hooded range make for modern function and style. The formal dining room enjoys more views of the spacious yard. Find one-level living in the 1st-floor primary bedroom with ensuite bath and well-appointed walk-in closet.

A native Rhode Islander and Certified Relocation Specialist, Lee Scura Holloway is excited to introduce buyers to every kind of property, from historic to new construction, and believes it is her job to empower her clientele to make confident, informed decisions. Lee distinguished her career in New York City working in commercial real estate, developing an impressive network spanning New England and New York. To learn more about Lee and to view her listings, please visit LeeScura.ResidentialProperties.com.

