Rhode Island Senate Passes Bill to Ban Declawing of Cats in Rhode Island

The Rhode Island Senate has taken a significant step towards animal welfare by approving legislation sponsored by Sen. Melissa A. Murray aimed at banning the declawing of cats in the state. The bill, known as 2024-S 2007, has now been forwarded to the House of Representatives for further consideration.

Under the proposed legislation, declawing a cat would be prohibited unless a licensed veterinarian determines that the procedure is medically necessary to address specific health issues such as illness, infection, disease, injury, or abnormal conditions compromising the cat’s well-being. Violators of the law could face fines of up to $1,000.

Senator Murray, who serves as the deputy Senate majority leader, emphasized the cruelty and unnecessary nature of declawing, stating, “Declawing is painful, unnecessary, and inhumane. It’s no way to treat any pet. Our state must recognize that declawing is animal abuse and prohibit it altogether.”

Declawing, also known as onychectomy, involves the amputation of the final bone in each of a cat’s toes. This procedure can lead to various complications such as infection, paw pain, nerve damage, lameness, and back pain, while also increasing the risks of biting, aggression, and house soiling among cats.

Moreover, cats rely on their claws for natural behaviors such as stretching and playing. Many veterinarians refuse to perform declawing procedures due to ethical concerns.

Alternative methods to discourage cats from scratching furniture or people, such as providing scratching posts or other suitable materials, are advocated as simpler and safer alternatives.

Rhode Island already prohibits landlords from mandating tenants’ cats to be declawed, and federal housing laws similarly forbid such conditions in public housing across the nation.

The movement against declawing is gaining momentum globally, with at least 38 countries, including most of western Europe, having banned the practice. In the United States, states like New York and Maryland have enacted statewide bans, while numerous cities have implemented local ordinances against declawing.

Support for the legislation extends across various animal welfare organizations, including the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and the Animal Legal Defense Legislative Fund.

A companion bill (2024-H 7052) sponsored by Rep. William W. O’Brien is currently under consideration in the House of Representatives, indicating bipartisan support for ending the practice of declawing cats in Rhode Island.

