The Department of Environmental Management today is confirming that a 14-year-old boy who was fishing with his father and brother drowned yesterday after slipping on the rocks and falling into the water at Beavertail State Park in Jamestown. The victim is Daniel Carrascoza of Providence.

The boy’s father and two Good Samaritans went into the water and retrieved him. They started CPR until the Jamestown Fire Department EMS responded at around 6:25 PM. Jamestown emergency personnel transported the boy to Newport Hospital where he was pronounced dead after arrival.