Governor Gina Raimondo announced Monday that all Rhode Island schools (with the exception of Providence and Central Falls) have met five reopening metrics have been approved for full in-person learning starting September 14th.

“Today, I’m proud to say that almost every school district in the state—with two exceptions: Providence and Central Falls—has achieved 5 reopening metrics and has the green light to begin to reopen for full in-person learning on 9/14,” Raimondo said. “Every school has a plan to support students and staff if they become sick. Between detailed mitigation protocols schools are putting in place + the expertise our teams have developed around outbreak response, we are confident that we can slow and prevent outbreaks.”

Rhode Island schools

 

Developing…