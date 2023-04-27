14th Annual Classic Car Show to Help Homeless Animals in Warwick

The 14th Annual “Cause for Paws” Classic Car Show roars to life on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 171 Service Place, located at 171 Service Avenue (off Jefferson Blvd.), Warwick, RI 02886. Gates open at 9 am. Rain date is Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Classic Cars, including Antiques, Hot Rods, Muscle Cars, Exotics, Rat Rods plus Custom Cars and Fire Trucks along with all-year Corvettes are invited to exhibit. The vehicle registration fee is $15 per car and is from 9 AM to 12 PM, with free goody bags and commemorative Dash Plaques to the first 100 registrations.

Free admission for all spectators.

Trophies will be awarded at 2 PM to the top 50 vehicles in the pre-2000 category and the top 6 in the 2000-2023 category, as voted by participants, including Best of Show, People’s Choice and Best Club Participation.

Enjoy oldies music by Cruisin’ Bruce Palmer with food trucks and local artisans on-site.

There will be door prizes, giveaways and raffles, including a 50/50 raffle.

Meet adoptable shelter dogs! Donate a can of wet dog food or wet cat food for the shelter animals and receive an additional door prize ticket.

Produced by Friends of the Warwick Animal Shelter, an all-volunteer, 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Event proceeds will benefit the homeless cats and dogs at the Warwick Animal Shelter. Donations are tax-deductible, as allowable by law.

Every animal deserves a second chance.

