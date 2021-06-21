Coast Guard
30-year-old man, 11-year-old girl drown in Narragansett Bay

The bodies of a 30-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl have been recovered from the waters off Conimicut Point Park in Warwick, Rhode Island after going missing in the water on Sunday.

Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said the 30-year-old lost his life trying to save the 11-year-old and that they did not know each other. Picozzi said, “Reports are that the adult male did not know the other victim, he lost his life trying to save the child. He was a hero.”

Two other people were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions at this moment.

 

