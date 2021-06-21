Trump wishes a Happy Father’s Day to the “Radical Left, RINOs and other Losers of the world”

Former President Donald Trump sent a bizarre Father’s Day message to his political adversaries on Sunday.

“Happy Father’s Day to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs, and other Losers of the world. Hopefully, eventually, everyone will come together!,” Trump’s statement read.

In a stark contrast, President Biden also wished a happy Father’s Day to people who “enrich our character” and “love us unconditionally.”

“Happy Father’s Day to the fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers, and father figures who enrich our character, love us unconditionally, and give so much of themselves every day so we can live lives worthy of their dreams and sacrifices,” Biden tweeted.

