Obituary: Guy E. Weston (1954-2023)

SFC Guy E. Weston, USA, (Ret.), 68, a lifelong resident of Newport, RI, passed away on August 25, 2023 in the John Clarke Nursing Center surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Kim L. (Mallory) Weston for 51 years.

Born in Newport on October 18, 1954, he was the son of the late Warren H. Weston, Sr. and Charlotte C. (Carter) Weston. Guy was a graduate of Rogers High School class of 1973. He received an Associate degree from CCRI. He was the City Zoning Officer for the City of Newport, and retired after 47 years of devoted service.

Guy honorably served his nation in the U.S. Army, earning the rank of Sergeant First Class upon his retirement. He was awarded the ARCAM Good Conduct Medal and the Expert Marksmanship Badge from the U.S. Army Reserves.

Guy was a former member of Community Baptist Church for many years. He was a member of PTR Ministries. He enjoyed videography, boating, gardening, and was a fabulous cook.

Guy is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Kim L. Weston, of Newport, their daughters; Captain Jennifer R. Williams, U. S. Army, and husband Paul, of Fort Knox, KY, Jessica A. Jenkins, and husband Jason, of Newport, his siblings; Warren H. Weston, Jr., and wife Joyce, of Stoughton, MA, Nancy J. Bardwell, and husband James, of Middletown, his grandchildren; Ebony Graham, of Fort Bliss, El Paso, TX, Curtis Williams, of Radcliff, KY and his great-grandchildren; Amara Williams, of Radcliff, KY, and Josiah Graham, of El Paso, TX.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM in the Community Baptist Church, 50 Dr Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport, RI. Funeral Services will continue Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the Community Baptist Church. Burial will be held privately in Newport Memorial Park, Middletown.

The Weston Family would like to offer special thanks to the staff at the Lifespan Cancer Institute at Newport Hospital.

Donations in SFC Weston’s memory may be made to PTR Ministries at https://ptrministries.org/give or Lifespan Cancer Institute at Newport Hospital at https://giving.lifespan.org/Newport/Donate

