The Alliance Française de Newport will tell the story of Quebec Culture in 1970s and 1980s on September 17, 2023.

The Alliance Française de Newport will tell the story of Quebec Culture in the 1970s and 1980s on Sunday, September 17, 2023 through anecdotes, songs and folktales at a special presentation of “Je Me Souviens: La Belle Provence.” The presentation will be held at The Portsmouth Free Library, 2658 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI at 2:00 p.m.

Joan Bailey, renown professional storyteller, raised in Lancashire, England and currently living in Bristol, RI, will be joined by her daughters, Sarah Bailey and Claire Bailey Hartmann, as they share memories of the years they lived in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Bailey has performed internationally for many years and has been recognized as Artist in Residence by the Rhode Island Council on the Arts. She has presented workshops to teachers as part of the Council’s Cultural Voices Program. She has also presented workshops to storytellers, librarians, universities and business organizations.

The presentation is free and open to the public. Space is limited. Reservations are required. Email to reserve your space: afnewportri@gmail.com

The Alliance Française de Newport is a member of the Federation of Alliance Françaises. This international organization has more than 100 chapters in the United States and more than 800 affiliates located on every continent.

The mission of the Alliance Française de Newport is to promote an understanding and appreciation of the language and culture of France and French-speaking people and our nation’s historic and continuing relationship with France by providing educational and cultural programs for members and the general public. https://alliancefrancaisenewportri.org

