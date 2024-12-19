A New Destination for Fun: Newport Pickleball Club Opens December 26

Get ready to paddle up! The Newport Pickleball Club is opening its doors on December 26, offering residents and visitors a premier destination to experience the nation’s fastest-growing sport. Located at 866 West Main Road in Middletown, this state-of-the-art facility is Rhode Island’s largest indoor pickleball complex, featuring 11 courts, a vibrant restaurant and bar, and plenty of entertainment options for all ages.

Designed to be more than just a place to play pickleball, the Newport Pickleball Club offers a lounge, a game area with ping-pong and shuffleboard, big-screen TVs, and private event spaces. The venue invites families, friends, and groups to come together for a unique mix of sport and social connection. While the courts open for play right after Christmas, the restaurant is slated to debut in February 2025.

A Vision for Connection and Community

The club is the brainchild of entrepreneurs and lifelong friends John Theberge and Charles Irving, who are aiming to make Newport Pickleball Club a hub for activity and entertainment.

“Newport Pickleball Club is a place for people to gather for a shared experience and to stay active and connected to the community,” Theberge said. “We want people of all ages to come, hang out, and experience not only pickleball but the friendly vibe we’re creating. This is a place to have fun and spend time with friends and family.”

Irving echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the unique blend of activities the club offers. “Stay for a game or hours of pickleball and social fun,” he said. “With great food and drink, world-class courts, and a welcoming environment, we believe this will be a favorite spot for locals and visitors alike.”

All-Inclusive Programming

The club’s offerings are designed to appeal to everyone—from competitive athletes to casual players. Daily pickleball programming caters to enthusiasts of all skill levels, while social events ensure there’s something for everyone. Memberships are available, but non-members can also enjoy access to the courts and amenities.

The culinary experience will be helmed by Newport’s renowned culinary director Chris Jones. The restaurant will feature locally-sourced ingredients and a menu of shareable favorites, promising to make the club a destination not just for sports, but also for dining.

Community Excitement

Local residents are already buzzing about the club’s impact on the area. Middletown resident Jacki Lane shared her excitement, saying, “This is going to be great for our community. It adds a new, active, fun destination for locals to gather. I know pickleball friends who travel quite a distance to play—this keeps them home and supporting our community businesses. Talk about a win-win-win!”

Theberge and Irving’s vision is captured in the club’s tagline: “Built by Friends for Friends for Fun.” It’s a reflection of their shared passion for pickleball and their hope to create a space where community and connection flourish.

“This is about amplifying all the things that make pickleball so special—it’s fun, it’s social, and it brings people together,” Theberge said. “We hope the Newport Pickleball Club becomes a treasured addition to the greater Newport area for residents and visitors alike.”

Mark your calendars—December 26 marks the start of a new chapter in Middletown. For more information about memberships and programming, visit Newport Pickleball Club’s website.

