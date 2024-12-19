RPL’s Stamp Closes $3.5M South Kingstown Waterfront Home Sale

Residential Properties Ltd. is celebrating a standout sale in South Kingstown, where 64 Segar Court sold for $3.5 million. RPL Sales Associate Barbara Stamp represented the seller in this major transaction, which ranks among the top five residential sales in the area so far this year, according to State-Wide MLS data.

The stunning 3-acre property sits on Segar Cove and Potter Pond, offering access to Great Salt Pond from its private dock. A quiet retreat, the home is reached via a private road lined with stone walls and surrounded by open meadows. The one-level residence features a bluestone walkway and marble foyer, leading into a spacious living room with a fireplace and panoramic water views.

The main floor includes a generous primary suite with a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom, as well as a cozy family room with built-ins, a half bath, and a laundry room. The walkout lower level adds flexibility with two bedrooms and a shared bathroom, making it ideal for guests or extended family. Outside, winding paths to the water and a private dock make this property a dream for coastal living.

Barbara Stamp, a lifelong resident of Bristol and a seasoned professional with Residential Properties, brought her expertise to this significant sale. With a career spanning over 30 years, she has consistently ranked as a top-producing agent. Stamp’s accolades include the Greater Providence Board of REALTORS® Platinum Award and being named a RI Monthly 5-Star Realtor® annually since 2010.

For more about Barbara Stamp and her listings, visit BarbaraStamp.com.

