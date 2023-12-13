Third Beluga Whale Dies At Mystic Aquarium In Just Over Two Years

Mystic Aquarium announced Tuesday evening the heartbreaking news of the passing of Kharabali, a beloved beluga whale that had become a cherished member of the Mystic community since joining from Marineland in May 2021.

Kharabali’s becomes the third beluga whale from Marineland to pass away after making Mystic Aquarium her home. The preceding losses of Havok in August 2021 and Havana in February 2022 revealed underlying incurable conditions that remained undiagnosable during their lifetimes.

The tale of resilience amid adversity is embodied by Jetta, another Marineland juvenile beluga. Beginning around-the-clock treatment in the fall of 2021, Jetta spent a year in critical care before successfully returning to the main habitat. Jetta’s triumph provided a glimmer of hope for the Mystic team following the earlier losses.

However, November brought a new challenge as Kharabali exhibited abnormal swimming behavior, prompting vigilant attention from the husbandry team and veterinarians. Despite exhaustive efforts, including diagnostic tests and a transfer to the intensive care facility, Kharabali’s health continued to decline over the past 11 days at the Aquatic Animal Study Center at Mystic Aquarium.

The dedicated veterinary and animal care teams worked tirelessly, providing round-the-clock medical treatment, testing, and consultation with experts worldwide. Despite their unwavering efforts, Kharabali passed away in the company of the compassionate Mystic Aquarium team that had been by her side throughout.

Dr. Allison Tuttle, Chief Zoological Officer, expressed profound sorrow, stating, “Her spirit touched us all, and we are heartbroken by her passing. Kharabali received the utmost care and love during her time with us, and we will always cherish the moments we shared.” The cause of her death will remain unknown until a necropsy is conducted, offering further insights.

Acknowledging Mystic Aquarium’s commitment, representatives from Marineland shared a heartfelt message, expressing gratitude for the exceptional care provided despite the challenges of COVID-19. Mystic Aquarium’s professionalism and tireless efforts in safeguarding the health and happiness of these beloved marine creatures were emphasized.

Kharabali’s bond with the marine family at Mystic Aquarium is profound, and her loss resonates deeply within the entire community. The outpouring of support during these challenging times is sincerely appreciated, with messages, thoughts, and shared experiences serving as a source of strength. For those wishing to offer condolences or seek further information, Mystic Aquarium invites contact via animalinfo@mysticaquarium.org.

