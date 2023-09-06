Alex Thursby of Lila Delman Compass Represents Buyer of Jamestown Contemporary Home for $2,800,000

Lila Delman Compass has announced the sale of 27 Orient Avenue in Jamestown for $2,800,000. Alex Thursby, Sales Associate of Lila Delman Compass’ Newport Office, represented the Buyer in this transaction.

Sited on 1.28 acres, this contemporary, 3,700+ square foot home features 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and several floor-to-ceiling windows. The property boasts water views, a blue stone patio for outdoor entertaining and well-maintained landscaping.

“The demand for unique properties in RI is strong – my clients were looking for something very specific & this property checked every box,” commented Alex Thursby. “The deal came together with ease for all involved. I couldn’t be happier for my clients.”

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, Lila Delman Compass ranks as the #1 luxury real estate brokerage in Newport County this year, based on both closed $1M+ sales volume and transaction count.

