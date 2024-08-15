Attorney General Neronha files lawsuit against parking company UPP Global for deceptive practices

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha is cracking down on a parking management company that’s been accused of pulling a fast one on Rhode Islanders. UPP Global, LLC, which operates parking lots in Providence, Newport, and East Greenwich, is in hot water for allegedly scamming customers with shady practices.

According to the lawsuit filed by Neronha, UPP Global has been hitting consumers with sneaky fees, including a bogus “tax,” junk “service fees,” and deceptive citations that look like official government-issued tickets. The kicker? These citations come with phony threats of DMV consequences if drivers don’t pay up. To top it off, UPP Global is accused of forcing customers to pay with plastic, ignoring state law that allows people to pay in cash.

Neronha is asking the court to slam the brakes on UPP Global’s alleged schemes, pay back the customers who’ve been wronged, and slap the company with a hefty fine to deter future bad behavior.

“As we’ve alleged, UPP Global has been playing dirty, targeting both locals and visitors with a bag of tricks that belong in a scammer’s playbook,” said Neronha. “We’re taking this company to court to stop these deceptive practices, get Rhode Islanders their money back, and send a message to other businesses that think they can get away with ripping people off. Consumers deserve better, and honest businesses deserve a fair shot.”

Dirty Tactics Unveiled

The lawsuit lays out how UPP Global allegedly fooled customers into forking over cash. In one case, a woman paid $18 to park at a UPP Global lot on Dorrance Street in Providence, only to find a “citation” demanding an extra $63 when she returned to her car. The so-called fine came with a warning that it would jump to $103 if not paid by a certain date and even threatened penalties like vehicle immobilization and towing. When she asked an employee to explain, she got nothing but vague threats about her license and registration.

The suit also claims that UPP Global padded their pockets by disguising fees as sales taxes—despite parking facilities in Rhode Island being tax-exempt. Customers at two Providence garages were charged a “tax” between seven and 10 percent, which UPP Global allegedly kept for itself. And if that wasn’t enough, the company slapped a 10 percent “service fee” on customers, not included in the advertised parking rate.

This case also marks the first time Rhode Island’s law, which ensures people can pay in cash, is being put to the test. Passed in 2019, the law prevents businesses from refusing cash payments—a right UPP Global allegedly violated by requiring credit or debit card payments.

With over 300 parking locations across nine states, UPP Global has its tentacles in some of Rhode Island’s most popular spots, including the Amica Mutual Pavilion and the Providence Performing Arts Center. Now, thanks to the Attorney General’s office, they’re facing a serious legal showdown.

Assistant Attorney General Stephen Provazza and Special Assistant Attorney General Alex Carnevale are leading the charge against UPP Global, ensuring Rhode Islanders aren’t taken for a ride.

Cracking Down on Scams

This lawsuit comes on the heels of Attorney General Neronha’s push to restore consumer protection laws in Rhode Island. Thanks to his efforts, the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act (DTPA) is back in action, and Neronha’s office isn’t wasting any time. From going after shady auto dealers to contractors and scammers posing as government officials, the AG is making it clear that if you cheat Rhode Islanders, you’ll pay the price.

