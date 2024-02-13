Major Drug and Gun Trafficker Sentenced to Nine Years in Rhode Island

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced a significant victory in the fight against gun and drug trafficking as Pawtucket resident Ferdinando Lombardi, 56, was sentenced to nine years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) by Superior Court Justice Kristin E. Rodgers. Lombardi pleaded nolo contendere on February 8, 2024, to charges related to possessing 20 ghost guns, a large capacity magazine, and drug trafficking offenses.

Lombardi faced charges including possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of a firearm while possessing with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of a firearm after a previous conviction of a crime of violence, possession of a ghost gun, and possession of a large capacity magazine. The court sentenced him to a total of 15 years, with nine years to be served at the ACI, and a six-year suspended sentence with 15 years of probation.

The sentencing follows an extensive investigation by the Rhode Island State Police (RISP) into drug trafficking activities in the greater Providence area. The defendant was found to be in possession of two dozen guns, including 20 Polymer80 ghost guns, as well as 137 tablets of fentanyl.

“Keeping guns out of the hands of those convicted of violent crime is crucial to making sure our communities are safe from gun violence,” emphasized Attorney General Neronha. He expressed gratitude to the Rhode Island State Police for their exceptional work in bringing Lombardi to justice.

If the case had proceeded to trial, the State was prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Lombardi illegally possessed ghost guns, narcotics, and a large capacity magazine.

The investigation, led by RISP investigators and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) task force officers, began in March 2023. Surveillance of Lombardi’s residence on Windmill Street in Pawtucket revealed activities consistent with drug trafficking.

On March 28, 2023, at approximately 10:30 a.m., RISP and HIDTA investigators executed a court-authorized search warrant at Lombardi’s home. The search uncovered a significant cache of illegal items, including 137 fentanyl tablets, approximately 9.23 grams of cocaine, and an arsenal of 24 guns, including the 20 Polymer80 ghost guns.

Colonel Darnell S. Weaver, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police, commended the collaborative efforts of local and state law enforcement agencies, emphasizing their commitment to disrupting the illegal flow of narcotics and firearms throughout Rhode Island.

Special Assistant Attorneys General Daniel Hopkins and Alec Lengyel of the Office of the Attorney General, along with Detective Corporal Chris O’Connors and Detective Justin Andreozzi of the Rhode Island State Police, played key roles in leading the investigation and prosecution of the case.

