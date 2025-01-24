Attorney General Neronha: Rhode Island Won’t Be Compelled to Enforce Trump’s Immigration Agenda

In a fiery joint statement, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and ten of his counterparts nationwide denounced a Trump administration memo urging state and local law enforcement to assist with federal immigration enforcement, calling it a violation of constitutional principles.

The attorneys general, representing Rhode Island, California, New York, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, and Vermont, stood firm against what they described as federal overreach. Citing the 1997 Supreme Court case Printz v. United States, the coalition made it clear that states cannot be forced to act as enforcers of federal law.

“It is well-established—through longstanding Supreme Court precedent—that the U.S. Constitution prevents the federal government from commandeering states to enforce federal laws,” the statement declared. “The President cannot unilaterally re-write the Constitution.”

The memo, penned by a Trump-era DOJ appointee, was labeled by the AGs as a misguided attempt to drag state and local police into the Trump administration’s controversial immigration crackdown. They argue that such actions undermine trust between communities and law enforcement.

“Right now, these vague threats are just that: empty words on paper,” the AGs continued. “But rest assured, our states will not hesitate to respond if these words become illegal actions.”

The coalition emphasized their commitment to enforcing state laws and ensuring public safety without discrimination based on immigration status. Their defiance sends a clear message: federal overreach won’t fly on their watch.

As immigration policy remains a hot-button issue, this legal and political showdown could set the stage for more clashes between the Biden administration’s state-level allies and lingering Trump-era policies.

