Rabid Bobcat attacks family dog in Glocester

A Wednesday quiet morning on Slavin Path in Glocester, RI turned into a nightmare when a family dog was viciously attacked by a bobcat. The wild cat, later captured and confirmed to be rabid, has sparked a wave of concern among local residents.

Warning to Pet Owners: Pet owners, take heed—bobcats are on the prowl. While these wild felines don’t typically go after dogs, this incident is a stark reminder that they can turn dangerous when cornered or desperate. Keep your furry friends on a leash, and steer clear of wooded areas where these predators might be lurking.

Rabies Shot? Better Be Sure: Don’t let your pet become the next victim—make sure their rabies shots are up to date. If your animal is vaccinated, they stand a better chance against this deadly virus.

Keep It Clean: Don’t tempt fate by leaving food or water out for your pets. It’s a buffet for wildlife, and that includes scavenging bobcats. Make sure trash cans are sealed tight, too.

See Something, Say Something: Spotted a wild animal acting off? Don’t hesitate—call it in. Reach out to the cops or animal control to report any unusual behavior. The faster authorities know, the safer everyone stays.

The Deadly Threat of Rabies: Rabies isn’t just another virus; it’s a killer. It messes with the nervous system and is almost always fatal once symptoms show. If you or your pet have been bitten or scratched by a suspicious animal, get medical help right away. Symptoms might take their time to show, so stay alert.

Let’s keep our community safe—stay sharp, protect your pets, and report anything suspicious.

For any concerns about exposure or to report odd wildlife behavior, contact Glocester Animal Control during business hours at 401-568-3885, or after hours, call the Glocester Police at 401-568-2533 or the Department of Environmental Management at 401-222-3070.

