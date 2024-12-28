Obituary: Phyllis Barlow Chandler (1939-2024)

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Phyllis (Barlow) Chandler, who left this world on December 26, 2024. She was born in Newport on May 23, 1939, to Howard and Helen (Maher) Barlow.

Besides her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her loving husband, John “Spud” Chandler, and son, David Chandler and also her siblings Howard (Pudge) Barlow and Stephen Barlow.

She is survived by her four daughters, Cheryl Chandler, Cathleen (Joe) Vieira, Colleen (Glen) Benoit, and Caryn (Andrew) Palmer. Her grandchildren, David (Kate), Daniel (Kelsie), Eric (Evan) Vieira, Adam (Mariana), Evan, and Ian Benoit, Caeli, Mackenzie, and Brynn Palmer as well as Hunter and Kylie Atkins. She was a devoted great-grandmother to Penelope, Blake, Oliver Vieira, and Melissa Benoit. She is also survived by her brother Bob Barlow, and her sisters Marion (Barlow) Goodgame and Sylvia Barlow, and many nieces and nephews.

A woman of boundless warmth and kindness, Phyllis opened her heart and home to all, treating everyone she met as family. Her sweet spirit and unwavering love created a legacy of joy and compassion that touched the lives of many. She was a constant source of strength, love, and encouragement to those fortunate enough to know her.

Phyllis will be remembered for her gentle nature and her ability to make everyone feel welcome and valued. She lived a life full of love, laughter, and grace, and though she is no longer with us, her memory will live on in the hearts of all who were blessed to have known her.

We would also like to thank HopeHealth Hospice, especially Maureen Booth, Newport Hospital, Newport Fire Department and as well as Lifespan Cancer Institute in East Greenwich. A special thank you to all our friends and family for their unwavering support during this time, especially Joe and Shannon Duggan.

Calling hours will be held Monday, December 30 from 3:00-6:00 PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Committal Prayer Service will be held Tuesday, December 31 at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown at 1:00 PM.

In place of flowers, the family requests donations to Rogers High School Athletic Department, c/o David Chandler Award, 15 Wickham Rd, Newport, RI 02840 or to Newport Fire and Rescue Department, 21 W. Marlborough St, Newport, RI 02840 in her honor.

May she rest in peace, knowing her love will forever remain in the hearts of all who loved her.

