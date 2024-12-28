GoFundMe Campaigns Launched for Victims of Newport’s Green Street Christmas Eve Fire

Friends and neighbors have stepped up to support those displaced by a devastating fire on Green Street that broke out on Christmas Eve. Several GoFundMe campaigns have been launched to help the victims rebuild their lives during the holiday season.

The fire erupted Tuesday afternoon in a multi-unit building located between Thames and Spring streets. Firefighters from Newport, along with crews from Middletown, Portsmouth, and the Newport Naval Station, responded swiftly. Thanks to their efforts, all residents safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Among those affected is Anastasia Sevcenco, who now faces the daunting task of finding housing, replacing furniture, and securing other essential items. With Aquidneck Island’s notoriously high cost of living, her friends are urging the community to contribute to her recovery.

Another resident, Tommy Rao, is grappling with significant losses after the fire originated in the building’s basement. While most of his belongings were destroyed, his beloved cat, Kidd, was saved by firefighters. Kidd is recovering from smoke inhalation at Ocean State Veterinary Specialists, where he required overnight care.

“It’s hard to imagine your home going up in flames at any time, but for it to happen on Christmas Eve is truly a nightmare,” said a friend of one of the victims.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the focus now is on helping the victims get back on their feet. Local officials and community members are encouraging donations to assist with housing costs, veterinary bills, and other immediate needs.

