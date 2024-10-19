Audrain’s Heritage Restaurant Group Acquires Iconic Red Parrot in Newport

Nick Schorsch’s Audrain Heritage Restaurant Group has added to its ever-growing portfolio of Newport businesses with the acquisition of The Red Parrot, the popular restaurant located at the corner of Thames Street and Memorial Blvd. The sale was announced on Saturday.

“Over the decades, we have built The Red Parrot into a fixture of the community in Newport and a destination for visitors and locals that is unlike anything else in town. It was a labor of love on my part and could not have been accomplished without my amazing wife Esther, family, and team,” said Russ Dulac, owner of The Red Parrot. “I knew that if I were ever going to sell this iconic establishment, I would need a partner of scale and vision to carry on this business’s legacy. The team at The Heritage Restaurant Group has demonstrated that they are that team and that the future of the Parrot is in great hands.”

“We are looking forward to building on the legacy of The Red Parrot,” said Michael Anderson, spokesman for The Heritage Restaurant Group. “Both local regulars and tourists can expect the same quality and attention to detail that have made The Red Parrot a favorite destination for the last thirty years.”

The restaurant will continue to operate under the “Red Parrot” name.

Having relocated from New York City approximately 12 years ago, Schorsch has amassed a huge portfolio in Newport, including establishments such as La Forge Restaurant, Brick Alley Pub, Newport Craft Beer, Audrain Automobile Museum, Audrain Motorsport, Audrain Park Place, Audrain Hospitality, La Costa Lobster and Tacos, Wally Weiners, Newport Lobster Company, Hilltop Inn, the Cluck House, the Cluck Truck, Amano Pizza, Newport Life Magazine, The Reef, and the food concessions at Easton’s Beach.

Terms of the deal which is expected to close at the end of the year were not disclosed.

