URI Rams Gear Up for Epic Clash with UNH Wildcats

The URI Rams (5-1, 2-0 CAA Football) are storming into Durham this Saturday, ready to take on their long-time rivals, the University of New Hampshire Wildcats (4-2, 2-0 CAA Football), in what promises to be a high-stakes brawl between two Top 25 teams. With both squads undefeated in conference play, expect some serious fireworks.

This will be the 98th showdown between the two, a rivalry that’s as old as 1905. But let’s be real—New Hampshire has owned this matchup. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 61-31-5 and haven’t lost at home to the Rams in 12 straight games. In fact, URI hasn’t pulled off a win in Durham since 1995. Yeah, you read that right.

Still, Rhody’s coming in hot. They’ve won two of the last three meetings, including a wild 34-28 overtime thriller last season, where running back Ja’Den McKenzie rushed for four touchdowns, capping it with a 1-yard plunge to seal the deal. The Rams are also the kings of the comeback, winning four games this season after trailing in the fourth quarter.

Can the Rams finally end the 29-year drought on the Wildcats’ home turf? We’ll find out at 1 p.m.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

