Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week 2021 Tickets Now On Sale

One of the top 50 greatest car events in the world is back, the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week, September 30—October 3. Tickets for the four-day event are now available for purchase online. Click HERE to purchase tickets and HERE for the full schedule of events.

The Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week is about cars and even more about the people. The people who know they are car people and those will discover they are. The Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week features a Tour d’Elegance, cars on display, spectacular Newport locations, exclusive bespoke events and all in Newport, RI, the home of history, luxury and sport.

Spend your days enjoying fine dining pop-ups, exhibitions of rare and exciting automobiles, seminars, shopping, tennis, golf and sailing along the Newport coast. Then, once the sun goes down, experience exclusive cocktail hours, dinners, our annual gala and various VIP parties hosted in the Gatsby-esque mansions that populate America’s original luxury capital.

“This will be a must attend automotive gathering of the year,” said Donald Osborne. “There will be visitors from around the world and there will be memorable cars in legendary settings.”

There will be free events open to the public and something for every member of the family.

The four-day program concludes with a centerpiece event, the Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance, which will feature a world-class collection of over a billion dollars worth of rare and vintage cars. During the 2021 Audrain Newport Concours, the question won’t be what will you do, but rather, how will you do it all?

For a preview have a look inside the inaugural 2019 Concours in the documentary “Best In Class: The Making of a Concours d’Elegance,” now streaming on all major platforms.

