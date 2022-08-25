ART BUZZ: newportFILM PRESENTS “MASTER OF LIGHT”

By Emily Randolph

Tonight, Thursday, August 25, 2022, newportFilm presents “Master of Light” on the Marble House Lawn at 7:45pm.

About the film

George Anthony Morton is a classical painter who spent ten years in federal prison for dealing drugs. While incarcerated, he nurtured his craft and unique artistic ability. Since his release, he is doing everything he can to defy society’s unlevel playing field and tackle the white-dominant art world. Now, he is on a journey back to his hometown of Kansas City, where he tries to heal the broken relationship with his mother– who’s in-and-out of jail– and paint family members in the style of the Dutch Old Masters. Going back forces George to face his past in his quest to rewrite the script of his life and discover the contribution of African influences to the realist tradition.

Venue opens at 5:30pm with live music by “Mel” at 6:35pm. The film starts at 7:45pm.

Rain venue: The Casino Theater, 10 Freebody Street, Newport, RI

RSVP for FREE tickets here: https://newportfilm.com/films/master-of-light/

