Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy Buys Home on Nantucket for a Record $42 Million

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has some new digs on Nantucket.

The media mogul, known to his legion of fans as El Presidente, paid a record breaking $42 million for a 1.2 acre waterfront compound on Monomoy Road. The previous record high sale price on Nantucket was set in June 2023 at $38.1 million.

The property boasts has a pool and a guest house, and an underground tunnel that connects parts of the estate.

Portnoy founded Barstool Sports in 2003 as a free newspaper that he handed out at T stations in Boston. The publication has since seen a meteoric rise and Portnoy sold a 36% of Barstool to Penn Gaming in 2020. In February 2023, Penn acquired the remainder of the company for $388 million. AND THEN in what is perhaps the greatest business deal of our generation, Portnoy bought 100% of the company back in August 2023 for $1. ONE DOLLAR!!

Portnoy also owns homes in Miami and The Hamptons.

Everything comes up pageviews for Portnoy. Well done!

Nantucket Current has the full story.

