Obituary: Michael Donald O’Brien (1957-2023)

Chef Michael O’Brien passed away peacefully at Newport Hospital on November 8, 2023. He was 66 years old. He is survived by his wife, Christine Ashley, his stepchildren, Tanzi Archambault and Devin Ashley, step-granddaughter, Kyandra, and step-great-granddaughter, Delilah Archambault. He will also be missed by his beloved sister, Pamela Spuller and her husband, Tom, and niece Bethany.

Michael was loved very much by his wife’s family in England, brother in laws, Michael Lynn, Anthony Lynn, Peter Lynn, Jim Bailey, sister in laws, Joyce Bailey, June Lynn, Sandra Lynn, Barbara Lynn, and all of their children.

In Michael’s last years, he received much love and support from dear friends, Kathleen Saunders, Lerry Archambault and Stephen Gordon.

Michael was born on March 4, 1957 to parents, Geraldine and Donald O’Brien, in Lawrence, MA.

Michael graduated from Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford, MA and joined the US Navy in 1975. Michael served for 8 years. Michael was awarded Good Conduct with Bronze Star, Sea Service Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Commendation with Bronze Star and Navy Expeditionary Medal with Bronze Star.

Michael was trained as a chef in the Navy and moved to Newport in 1983. Newport is where he pursued a distinguished career in Culinary Arts, while graduating with honors from Johnson & Wales University.

Michael’s sister, Pamela noted that he was in the cooking club in high school and remembers that from a young child, baking and cooking were his passions.

Michael was a loving and gentle man, devoted to his family and friends, including his “crew” at the Bonnet Shores Beach Club, his last and favorite position as chef.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 19, 2023, from 2:00pm-4:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Funeral Services for Michael will take place immediately following calling hours in the funeral home at 4:00pm.

Burial with Military Honors will take place on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 12:00pm at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter, RI. If you would like to join the funeral procession please arrive at the funeral home by 10:30am.

