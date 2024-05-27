Basketball Legend Bill Walton Dies at 71

Bill Walton, the iconic basketball player and broadcaster who led the UCLA Bruins to two national titles before achieving NBA stardom, has died at the age of 71. Walton passed away on Monday, surrounded by his family, following a prolonged battle with cancer.

Walton’s impact on the game was immense. As a dominant center, he redefined the position with his all-around skills, both at UCLA under legendary coach John Wooden and in the NBA. His professional career, spanning 10 seasons, saw him win championships with the Portland Trail Blazers in 1977 and the Boston Celtics in 1986. He was named NBA Finals MVP and earned a regular-season MVP award. Walton was a two-time All-Star and the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1986. His career averages include 13.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 3.4 assists per game.

“We are stunned and saddened about the news of Bill Walton’s passing,” said Martin Jarmond, UCLA’s Alice and Nahum Lainer Family Director of Athletics. “Bill represented so many of the ideals that our university holds dear and embodied multiple traits on Coach Wooden’s Pyramid of Success. He loved being back on campus at UCLA, calling games in Pauley Pavilion, and being around our teams. We offer our deepest sympathy to his family, and we take solace in knowing that Bill made each day his masterpiece.”

“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships, and a spot on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams. Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans.”

After his playing days, Walton transitioned to a successful career in broadcasting, working with CBS, NBC, and ESPN, where he became known for his colorful and often humorous commentary. In 2009, the American Sportscasters Association named him one of the top 50 sports broadcasters of all time.

Walton was also known for his vibrant personality and zest for life, often seen at league events sharing his wisdom and warmth. “He was a regular presence at league events — always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth,” Silver added. “I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy, and admired the time he took with every person he encountered.”

Bill Walton’s legacy extends beyond his on-court achievements. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993, solidifying his place among the sport’s greats. Off the court, Walton remained connected to his counterculture roots, being a lifelong fan of the Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan, and Neil Young.

“On behalf of everyone with the UCLA men’s basketball program, we are deeply saddened to learn of Bill Walton’s passing,” said Mick Cronin, UCLA Men’s Head Basketball Coach. “My deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones. It’s very hard to put into words what he has meant to UCLA’s program, as well as his tremendous impact on college basketball. Beyond his remarkable accomplishments as a player, it’s his relentless energy, enthusiasm for the game and unwavering candor that have been the hallmarks of his larger than life personality. As a passionate UCLA alumnus and broadcaster, he loved being around our players, hearing their stories, and sharing his wisdom and advice. For me as a coach, he was honest, kind, and always had his heart in the right place. I will miss him very much. It’s hard to imagine a season in Pauley Pavilion without him. Our athletics department, our team and this university will miss him dearly.”

An extraordinary figure in the world of basketball and beyond, Bill Walton’s influence and spirit will be remembered and cherished by fans and peers alike.

