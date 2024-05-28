2024 Atlantic Cup Returns to Newport on Tuesday, May 28th

The 2024 Atlantic Cup is set to make an exciting return to Newport on Tuesday, May 28th. After a fierce battle that began in Charleston, S.C., the first finishers are expected to arrive in the early morning hours off Fort Adams, between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. Upon their arrival, the boats will be docked at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, offering media opportunities until the second leg of the race restarts on June 1st.

Spanning over 1,000 nautical miles, the Atlantic Cup is the longest offshore race in the Western Atlantic and the only short-handed offshore race in the United States dedicated to the Class40. This year’s fleet features eight diverse pairings from four different countries, each representing various generations and showcasing extensive experience and achievements in the Class40 category, ensuring a thrilling and high-caliber competition.

The race kicked off in Charleston on May 25th, covering a challenging 704-nautical mile route to Newport. The competition will then continue to Portland, Maine, concluding with a two-day coastal series from June 2nd to June 6th. Fans are invited to watch the starts from both land and water vantage points. For more information about the Atlantic Cup, visit www.atlanticcup.org.

Among the notable participants are William Mathelin-Moreaux, who will carry the Olympic Torch at the 2024 Paris Olympics for France; Pietro Luciani, the reigning 2018 Atlantic Cup Champion; Mike Hennessy, a seasoned Atlantic Cup veteran making his seventh appearance and a Morgan Stanley Managing Director; Alberto Riva, skipper of the second-ranked boat in the Class40, Dékulpe; and Pierre-Louis Atwell, the third-place finisher of the 2024 Niji 40-Transat Belle-Îlle Marie-Galante.

This year’s Atlantic Cup promises to deliver an exceptional display of skill and competition as these world-class sailors vie for victory. Fans and sailing enthusiasts are encouraged to witness the excitement and drama of the race as it unfolds, ensuring a memorable experience for all.

The Atlantic Cup ran annually in May from 2011 through 2014. After 2014, the race moved to a biennial event. The course in 2011 was a sprint from New York to Newport with an inshore series in Newport. From 2012-2014, the race was a three-stage event that started in Charleston, South Carolina included a stop-over in New York City and finished in Newport, Rhode Island. In 2016-18, the Atlantic Cup expanded the race to finish in Portland, Maine.

