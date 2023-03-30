Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day Is Back After 4 Years

As the days grow longer and the temperatures start to rise, there’s one thing that can’t be far behind: Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day! The annual event, beloved by ice cream lovers across the country, is set to return in 2023, and American’s can once again look forward to indulging in their favorite frozen treats for free.

The country’s top-selling ice cream — with about $911 million in sales in 2022, according to Statista — typically holds the event every year on the same day, but COVID slowed plans to a screeching halt in 2020.

Scheduled for April 3rd, Free Cone Day is a tradition that dates back more than four decades. Originally launched as a way to thank customers for their loyalty, the event has since grown into a beloved celebration of all things ice cream. Each year, Ben & Jerry’s locations across the country open their doors to offer free scoops of their signature flavors, from classics like Cherry Garcia and Chocolate Fudge Brownie to newer favorites like Netflix & Chill’d and Non-Dairy PB & Cookies.

In Newport, the event is particularly popular, with dozens of ice cream enthusiasts lining up outside Ben & Jerry’s Thames Street location. Despite the crowds, the atmosphere is always festive, with music, games, and giveaways adding to the fun. And of course, there’s the ice cream itself: creamy, indulgent, and absolutely delicious.

But Free Cone Day isn’t just about satisfying your sweet tooth. It’s also an opportunity to give back to the community. In past years, Ben & Jerry’s has used the event to support a range of causes, from climate justice to racial equity. And in 2023, the company is expected to continue its commitment to social responsibility, with donations and awareness-raising campaigns on offer alongside the free ice cream.

So mark your calendars, fellow Americans: Free Cone Day 2023 is not to be missed. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of Phish Food or a newcomer to the world of Chunky Monkey, there’s no better way to kick off the spring season than with a free scoop (or two) of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. So gather your friends, prepare for the lines, and get ready for a day of frozen fun!

