Dave Matthews Band, Luke Combs, and Fall Out Boy to Headline Boston Calling 2025 — Tickets on Sale Jan. 8

The Boston Calling Music Festival is gearing up for its 2025 return with a powerhouse lineup. Country star Luke Combs, pop-punk favorites Fall Out Boy, and iconic jam band Dave Matthews Band will headline the three-day event, set for May 23-25 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston, Massachusetts.

A Star-Studded Weekend

Each headliner will top off a day filled with performances from more than 50 artists across multiple genres. On Friday, May 23, Luke Combs takes center stage after a day featuring Megan Moroney, Sheryl Crow, T-Pain, TLC, and other standout acts.

Saturday, May 24, brings Fall Out Boy to the main stage, with Avril Lavigne, Cage The Elephant, The Black Crowes, and All Time Low rounding out the day.

Dave Matthews Band will close out the festival on Sunday, May 25, with support from Vampire Weekend, Sublime, Public Enemy, Remi Wolf, and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello.

New and Improved Festival Layout

Boston Calling organizers have announced significant changes to improve the attendee experience. The Red and Green stages will merge into a single rotating stage, creating a more seamless flow between performances. Additional water stations, enhanced crowd movement, and a climate-controlled indoor arena will help attendees stay comfortable throughout the weekend.

For those seeking a premium experience, the festival’s GA+, VIP, and Platinum ticket tiers offer perks like shaded lounges, upgraded restrooms, exclusive viewing areas, and access to curated food and drink options.

Tickets Go on Sale Jan. 8

Tickets for Boston Calling 2025 go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. Festival passes range from General Admission to VIP and Platinum packages, ensuring options for every type of fan.

For more details, including ticket information and the full lineup, visit bostoncalling.com.

