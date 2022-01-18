BREAKING: Congressman Langevin announces he won’t seek reelection

Congressman Jim Langevin announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection to the US House of Representatives. Langevin, 57, was elected to the House of Representatives in 2000 when he won an open seat vacated by former Congressman Bob Weygand.

Langevin is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the Committee on Homeland Security.

The announcement make for the first open seat in Rhode Island since 2021 when former Congressman Patrick Kennedy left office and Congressman David Cicilline wn the seat.

Rhode Island politicians were quick to jump in with accolades for Langevin.

“I met Jim Langevin nearly 40 years ago while working on former Warwick Mayor Frank Flaherty’s campaign. I’ve been proud to be Jim’s friend throughout his decades of public service, during which he has been a relentless champion for Rhode Islanders,” said speaker Joe Shekarchi. “After becoming the nation’s youngest Secretary of State, he has been a proven fighter in Congress for more than two decades. Jim has been a trailblazer for Americans with disabilities, serving as a national leader on issues of disability rights and inclusion. Jim is a highly respected voice on issues of national security, particularly cybersecurity. Today is a day to recognize his personal achievements and accomplishments, not for future political speculation. I wish Jim all the best in his future endeavors.”

“Rhode Island is a better place thanks to the leadership and dedication of public servants like Congressman Jim Langevin,” said Governor Dan McKee. “From his expertise on cybersecurity to championing CTE funding, and so much more— he has been a key voice for Rhode Islanders. Thank you for your service, Jim.”

Congressman David Cicilline commented “It has been an honor to serve alongside Jim in the United States House of Representatives for the past 11 years, where he has become one of our nation’s leaders in cybersecurity and expanding access to opportunities for career training and technical education. Jim has tirelessly advocated for what matters most to Rhode Islanders, and he has done so with a level of humility, civility, and dependability that has made him one of the most well-respected members of our caucus. The story of Jim Langevin will forever be remembered as one of perseverance and a dedication to public service. It is one that will inspire our colleagues in government today and the future leaders of our state and nation for generations to come. I extend my sincere appreciation to Jim for being such a true friend and trusted partner in government, and for his decades of faithful service to our state. I wish him my very best in this next chapter of his life and the endeavors ahead.”

Developing…

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!