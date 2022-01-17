Governor McKee to Deliver First State of the State Address Tuesday, January 18th

On Tuesday, January 18th,, Governor Dan McKee will deliver his first State of the State Address at 7:00pm. The Address will focus on kitchen table issues facing all Rhode Islanders and the chance we have to leverage the historic opportunity before us to build a stronger Rhode Island for all.

We’ll bring it to you live here on TheNewportBuzz.com.

