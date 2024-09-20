Feds Deliver $125M for Washington Bridge Fix

Rhode Island just hit the infrastructure jackpot – a massive $125.39 million to help fix the crumbling Washington Bridge. U.S. Senators Jack Reed, Sheldon Whitehouse, Representatives Seth Magaziner, Gabe Amo, and Governor Dan McKee are all patting themselves on the back for securing this windfall of federal funds. The cash comes courtesy of the “Mega Grant” program, part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that our Senators helped push through Congress.

“This grant is a mega-win for Rhode Island,” boasted Senator Reed, as he credited President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for finally answering the state’s cries for help. “We’ve got to get [the bridge] replaced and done right so it’s there for future generations,” Reed added, taking a swipe at previous attempts to fix the bridge, which has become a nightmare for drivers and small businesses alike.

Whitehouse, Magaziner, and Amo were equally ecstatic. “This is a great start,” Whitehouse said, nodding to the bridge that’s been a headache for years. Magaziner chimed in, “We explained the urgency to Biden, and he delivered.” Amo wasn’t far behind: “Every dollar we secure to rebuild the Washington Bridge is a dollar to alleviate the burden on Rhode Island’s residents, businesses, and visitors.”

Governor McKee made sure to remind everyone that it wasn’t just luck, detailing how the state pulled every political lever imaginable—visiting the White House, bringing Buttigieg for a tour, and lobbying President Biden directly to land the grant. “This is a huge win for Rhode Island in a highly competitive grant cycle,” McKee said, highlighting the state’s success in nabbing a sizable chunk of the $850 million available nationwide for similar projects.

But don’t pop the champagne yet. The feds may have delivered the first round of cash, but Rhode Island still needs more – a lot more. The total project price tag? A staggering $368 million for the new design-build process, plus $58 million to tear down the old bridge. Add another $46 million in emergency funds, and this bridge project is turning into a financial black hole.

Despite the hefty price tag, the delegation promised more federal dollars are on the way to help cover the costs. Optimism abounds, with Reed and Whitehouse both pledging to secure additional funds this fall. It’s a far cry from the days of the Trump administration’s infamous “Infrastructure Week,” which delivered a whole lot of nothing. Meanwhile, Biden’s infrastructure law has been raining cash on the Ocean State, bringing in hundreds of millions for bridge repairs across Rhode Island.

As the Washington Bridge fix-up begins, all eyes are on Rhode Island’s political power players to keep that cash flowing and ensure the bridge is more than just another costly boondoggle.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

