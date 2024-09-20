Luxury Waterfront Condo in Portsmouth Hits the Market for $1,050,000

57 Immokolee Drive | Portsmouth, RI | 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3,234 sq ft | offered by Jessica Lavoie of Residential Properties Ltd. for $1,050,000.

In the heart of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, a hidden gem awaits in the exclusive Immokolee Commons. This sophisticated condominium blends contemporary design with the serene beauty of coastal New England, offering over 3,200 square feet of meticulously crafted living space across three levels.

From the moment you step inside, you are greeted by sweeping water views from nearly every room, underscoring the property’s rare connection to the natural surroundings. The main level features an airy, open-concept layout that seamlessly integrates the living room, dining area, and kitchen, creating a versatile space flooded with natural light. Whether you’re hosting a gathering or savoring a quiet evening at home, the adjoining private deck is the perfect spot for enjoying an alfresco breakfast or watching the sunrise over the water.

The main level also includes a flexible office or den, ideal for remote work or as a cozy reading nook. A powder room with laundry completes this floor, offering convenience alongside comfort.

Ascending to the second floor, you’ll discover the master suite—a true sanctuary. With its walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom featuring a tiled shower and double vanity, and a private balcony overlooking the scenic Sakonnet River, this space invites relaxation. A spacious guest suite with its own full bathroom and walk-in closet ensures that visitors experience the same level of comfort and privacy.

The finished lower level presents a stylish area for entertaining, opening onto a stamped concrete patio that immerses you in the tranquil coastal atmosphere. Whether for quiet reflection or lively gatherings, this outdoor space is a hallmark of the home’s seamless indoor-outdoor living.

Practicality is not overlooked, with a generously sized two-car garage offering ample storage and convenience.

Immokolee Commons represents the pinnacle of coastal luxury, combining modern sophistication with the charm of historic Portsmouth. For those seeking a residence that embodies style, comfort, and breathtaking views, this condominium is an extraordinary opportunity.

