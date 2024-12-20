Buzzing Around Newport: Raise the Alarm – Newport Fire Department through the Decades

A retrospective exhibit showcasing the history of the Newport Fire Department, beginning with the purchase of a fire engine for Newport in 1734, opened on Dec. 17 at the Richard I. Burnham Resource Center on Touro Street. Gear and equipment on display, loaned from local firefighters, are interspersed between panels describing the city’s history of firefighting and fire prevention efforts. These efforts were supported by a multitude of volunteer fire clubs, which focused not only on stemming the spread of fire but also on salvaging the contents of burning structures. Several artifacts are on display, as is information on structures that were lost to fire.

Ingrid Peters credited retired fire deputy Dave Egan with sparking the idea for the exhibit. Egan did quite a bit of research among the stacks in the Newport Historical Center, loaned some of his own gear, and served as a liaison to secure artifacts from the Newport Fire Department. These include a Life Net, which was used for training exercises and as an escape option for folks trapped in burning buildings. A large bull’s eye faces the wall side of the display but may be seen in one of the images on display.

A slideshow of photos ran on a loop showing Newport Fire Fighters battling fires in Newport (except the photo with the piles of tires—that was in Portsmouth; and the large building that no one will be able to place is located in Fall River). If you’re lucky enough to stand next to Egan, he can point out fellow firefighters in the pictures like Roy McPoland, former Chief William Connerton, George Botelho, Peter Kirwin, and Snapper LaFluer.

There is a special feature detailing the history of NFD Station 5, across the street from the Newport Historical Society. Retired firefighter Alan Byrne remarked how he had worked for many years at Station 5 but hadn’t been in the Historical Society’s building. He was happy to see the display, and other locals like Elizabeth Buckley, Kathleen Clair, and Andrew Leys were perusing the exhibit.

Station 5 will celebrate its 130th anniversary next year. The exhibit at the Newport Historical Society will be up through April. NHS Executive Director Becca Bertrand said her team is planning several activities to tie in with the exhibit, from lectures to touch-a-truck events. We are sure they will sound the alarm when they are ready to announce the dates!

