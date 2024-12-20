What She’s Having: ‘Twas the Night Before Lasagna

In Marco Minieri’s hometown of Bologna, a Christmas Day menu featured cured meats and cheese for grazing, a soup course, prosciutto, spinach, and fontina stuffed pork loins, and capon with two sauces, but as the town’s designation demands, the star of the show was always lasagna. I know I don’t have to tell area Italophiles about Bottega Bocconi (locations in Middletown and Portsmouth), but for those who have missed it, it’s a marvel. And lasagna for Christmas, made by a chef from Bologna, is a resounding yes.

While you might not be able to duplicate Minieri’s hometown menu exactly, the old family recipes used to create Bottega Bocconi’s takeout and special holiday catering menu items will knock your socks off. There’s no cutoff date for the latter, only a requirement of 24 hours’ notice, with pickup location varying by date.

The imported cured meats and antipasti here melt in your mouth, fashioned meticulously on curated platters with Italian cheese and fruit and “Pinzimonio” of raw, grilled, and marinated vegetables with a verde sauce, bursting with color. You can order your meats and antipasti per pound in either shop, along with a case-full of entrée options, but the pro-tip is to order even those ahead.

But let’s get to it, because I know you came here for the lasagna, and the white version at Bottega might ruin you for all others. The Lasagna Alpi is layered with speck, radicchio, gooey taleggio cheese, and porcini mushrooms, all in a luxe bechamel sauce. To die. Or go meaty with the ricotta and herb-stuffed house-made ravioli with wild boar ragu that’s been braised for hours in Tuscan red wine.

There’s shrimp and salmon lasagna for seafood seekers and a special Rotellini di Carne, roulades of beef with prosciutto di Parma, arugula, and parmigiano served with a white wine sauce. Three desserts include the ethereal Pistachio and Ricotta and Lemon Mascarpone Cakes and a rich dark classic chocolate. Call Bottega to order at 401-251-4122.

