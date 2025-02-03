Buzzing Around Newport: Silver Jubilee Celebration for Six Lady Hibernians

February 1st marks the beginning of spring and the celebration of Lá Fhéile Bríde (St. Brigid’s Day) in Ireland. St. Brigid is the patron saint of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians (LAOH), and the Newport chapter found it fitting to honor six of their members who reinvigorated the sororal organization in 2000—Kimberly Behan, Elizabeth Buckley, Kiki Finn, Stephanie O’Hanley, Sharon Sullivan, and Terrie Champion Welford—on Saturday evening at St. Augustin’s Church Hall.

LAOH President Kathryn Brady welcomed guests and recounted how there were only a handful of aging members in 2000 when this group of women joined the organization, created new events, and recruited others to become part of the sisterhood. “They have served as mentors and sisters,” declared Brady before asking the crowd to observe a moment of silence to remember deceased members, including her beautiful mother, Ellen.

Marion Reddy was one of the senior members who performed outreach to recruit new members. Today, Newport LAOH Division 1 is one of the largest divisions in the country. President Brady announced that a scholarship in Mrs. Reddy’s name was being established that evening and encouraged everyone to visit the Irish Coffee Bar, as all donations would be dedicated to the effort. She noted that 5th Ward Liquor graciously supplied “additives” for the coffee.

Newport City Councilor David Carlin shared greetings from the City of Newport and presented proclamations to the six recipients, highlighting their accomplishments. He also fondly remembered Sister Josephine St. Leger, who joined the LAOH in 2000 and passed away in 2021.

Jen Dube reflected on how her mother, Elizabeth Buckley, served on many committees, chaired the Brigid E. Kelly Memorial Scholarship Committee, marched in the Newport and New York City St. Patrick’s Day parades, and even donated blood for the first time last month due to her association with the LAOH. “She lives her life by the code of values of the organization,” said Dube, adding how much her mother cherishes the friendships she has made through the LAOH.

Mary Finn paid tribute to Kiki Finn, who has served as president, vice president, treasurer, and electronic secretary of the organization. “She dedicates her time, effort, organizational skills, and humor to our organization,” enthused Mary Finn, before noting how Kiki had sponsored at least 16 members to join the LAOH’s ranks.

Mary Clark recalled how her niece, Stephanie O’Hanley, had always been there to help family members, started working at the age of 12, and never stopped—so she wasn’t surprised that Stephanie was being honored for 25 years of dedication. Cathy Coyne revealed how proud Stephanie is of her Irish heritage and the encouragement her father, Joe, shared when she considered joining the organization.

Carolyn Booth had the crowd howling as she delivered a pop quiz Kate Behan developed for her mother, Kimberly. “True or false, Kim was trapped for a while in a cistern she fell down while mowing the lawn but pulled herself out in time to get to a board meeting?” Carolyn posed. Once confirmed as true, Carolyn went on to inquire, “True or false, Kim put out a house fire?” Those assembled erupted in laughter when Carolyn declared that not only was the statement false, but Kim had actually set the fire! Another question regarding a high-speed chase, a shopping cart, a family member, and the Handy Lunch drew as many laughs, if not more.

Brian Sullivan (yes, he is the good-looking brother) remembered his sister, Sharon Sullivan, and cousin, Terrie Champion Welford, “ballet dancing” all over Newport as kids and recognized how driven his sister is. Nancy O’Sullivan shared how Sharon started the LAOH’s Golf League and is a person who makes her friends’ lives richer and more meaningful.

Meaghan McCarthy described her mother as the living embodiment of the LAOH’s motto of friendship, unity, and Christian charity, observing how she is always there with a smile and a solution, whether delivering communion at St. Augustin’s Church or volunteering on a committee. “She is a reflection of Newport and the 5th Ward,” added her son, Patrick Welford.

Lady Hibernian of the Year Kelley Coen thanked the committee, which included chair Anita Conway, Lisa Bell, Kate Mahoney, Suzanne Cardinal, Mary Finn, Rose Escobar, and Kathryn Brady, before revealing that the LAOH had given more than $20,000 to the community in 2024. AOH President Austin Behan said he was humbled to express the appreciation of the men’s division on this important milestone.

Event chair Anita Conway thanked everyone for attending and event sponsors Empire Tea & Coffee, 5th Ward Liquor, and Toppa’s Foodservice & Paper Supply.

Intermixed between the toasts and roasts were performances by the LAOH Singers, bagpiper Michael Murray, and the Clann Lir Dancers. LAOH Chaplain Cathy Coyne thanked the sextet for helping to guide the organization forward. “Your ministry reminds us of the work of St. Brigid,” said Coyne, who concluded, “You uphold her legacy and spread her message of love and hope.”

