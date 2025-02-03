Idyllic Jamestown Getaway Hits the Market for $775,000

45 Beach Avenue | Jamestown, RI | 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 1,344 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties Ltd. for $775,000.

Perched gracefully on a corner lot in the sought-after Jamestown Shores, this quintessential Cape Cod home exudes warmth, character, and timeless appeal. Just a short stroll from the water’s edge, it offers a front-row seat to breathtaking coastal sunsets, making it an idyllic retreat for those seeking serenity by the sea.

Lovingly maintained over the years, this home balances classic charm with modern convenience. A welcoming front porch beckons guests inside, where a cozy living room centers around an elegant stone fireplace—perfect for crisp autumn evenings. The adjacent dining area flows seamlessly into a thoughtfully updated kitchen, featuring gleaming granite countertops, a spacious island, and premium appliances, ensuring both style and functionality.

The first floor also includes a versatile bedroom, currently enjoyed as a den, along with a conveniently located half bath. Upstairs, two generously sized bedrooms provide ample closet space and share a well-appointed full bath, creating a comfortable and private sanctuary.

Below, the basement offers exceptional utility, housing dedicated space for laundry, a workshop, and mechanicals—including a state-of-the-art, energy-efficient Navien heating system with four zones. A bulkhead entry ensures both interior and exterior access.

Outside, the property is enhanced by a large garden shed and an array of mature plantings that add to its natural charm. Recent updates, including fresh paint inside and out, contribute to the home’s move-in-ready appeal.

With its enviable location, thoughtful updates, and timeless allure, this Jamestown gem is a rare opportunity to own a slice of coastal New England paradise.

