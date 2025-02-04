Obituary: Elissa C. Barker (1970-2025)

Elissa C. Barker, 54, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2025. She was the beloved daughter of Rita Barker, sister to Jennifer Barker and mother to Stephanie Barker.

Lisa was born in Park Ridge, Illinois to Thomas Barker and Rita (Karner) Barker. Lisa was a beautiful woman, both in and out. She had the biggest heart a person could have. She is loved by so many people, friends, family, and coworkers. Her passions were gardening and rescuing all types of animals, but her love for those she cared about was so unconditional. She left behind amazing friends and family, a beautiful and caring mother, a sister who took care of her during the end, and a daughter that loved her more than life itself.

She was battling a difficult cancer for almost a year before passing away in her sleep. She fought long and hard, putting up a brave fist to a tough fight. For 24+ years, Lisa took care of her family, made sure there was always food on the table, bills were paid, and animals taken care of. She even learned how to use power tools and how to chop wood to make sure her family had a fixed roof over their heads and a warm fire going. Lisa took on the role of ‘Man of the House’ and would never disappoint. She was so used to taking care of everyone, it was hard for her to let others take care of her. She knew she was loved, but once she let everyone help, she got to see how much everyone truly loves her.

No matter how long she is gone for, that love will never disappear. Lisa may not be with us physically, but she will always be in our hearts and memories. Heaven is even more beautiful than it was before, now that Lisa is in it.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday, February 9, 2025 from 2-5pm in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. Burial will be private.