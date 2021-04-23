The former Dunkin Donuts on Broadway has a new tenant

Nicholas Brownell’s Total Mortgage Newport branch is moving into 137 Broadway, the former Dunkin Donuts location. The 2288 square foot space has 26 off street parking spaces and was listed for rent at $6,000 a month.

With years of experience in the mortgage industry, Brownell has overseen hundreds of closings. Whether it be a purchase, refinance, FHA, HARP, or VA loan, he’s equipped with the knowledge to find the perfect resolution for each client’s individual situation. No matter how daunting the process can seem to borrowers, Nicholas works to build a relationship with one, keeping them informed and in control the whole way through.

The property was represented by Savas Properties 401-450-5089.

