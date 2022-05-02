Cardinal Dolan Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Catholic Archbishop of New York, made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Sunday according to a video he posted to Twitter from Lviv in western Ukraine.

The Cardinal met with Ukrainians who have been displaced by the war, including a 94-year-old woman from eastern Ukraine and a family from Mariupol.

“We didn’t know for sure if we would be able to get to Ukraine, but thanks be to God, we made it. One of the reasons we came is to show you where your generosity is going,” Dolan said.

Dolan continued, “I’m continuing on my journey to let the refugees from Ukraine know that we love them. I have to pass it on to you, because I’ve heard it again and again: ‘Tell the folks of the United States how grateful we are for their help.’ Thank you!”

We didn’t know for sure if we would be able to get to Ukraine, but thanks be to God, we made it. One of the reasons we came is to show you where your generosity is going. pic.twitter.com/voRKSwQxtd — Cardinal Dolan (@CardinalDolan) May 2, 2022

I’m continuing on my journey to let the refugees from Ukraine know that we love them. I have to pass it on to you, because I’ve heard it again and again: “Tell the folks of the United States how grateful we are for their help.” Thank you! pic.twitter.com/1sq2fFSHXh — Cardinal Dolan (@CardinalDolan) May 2, 2022

His Eminence, Timothy Cardinal Dolan was named Archbishop of New York by Pope Benedict XVI on February 23, 2009.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!