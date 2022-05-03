House Fire Displaces Portsmouth Family

A Sunday fire at a home in Portsmouth Sunday night has left 5 without shelter.

The Portsmouth Fire Department responded to the home at 63 Crestwood Drive at around 10 p.m. Sunday night where they found the home in flames. Fire officials credit fire detectors for alerting and saving the family.

The fire is believed to have begun in the boiler room.

One person was taken to the hospital and discharged according to the Portsmouth Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Friends have created a GoFundMe to help support the family.

