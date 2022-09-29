Cicilline Elected Chair of Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Global Counterterrorism

Congressman David N. Cicilline (RI-01) was elected today by his Democratic colleagues on the House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) to serve as Chair of the Middle East, North Africa and Global Counterterrorism (MENAGCT) Subcommittee for the remainder of the 117th Congress. Congressman Cicilline will succeed departing Chair Ted Deutch in this role.

“I have been privileged to sit on the Foreign Affairs Committee since my first days in Congress in 2011, working with my colleagues on a range of issues relevant to the Middle East and North Africa. At a time of instability around the world, including in the Middle East, I believe that it is more important than ever that we work together, as Members of the Committee, to do everything we can to address humanitarian crises, human rights abuses, and political upheaval throughout the region.

“I am a proud founder of the bipartisan House Diplomacy Caucus and have been a stalwart supporter of the role of diplomacy in foreign policy. At a time when the United States is leading a historic international coalition against Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, it is more important than ever that we are able remain unified.

“The Democratic Caucus will deeply miss Chairman Ted Deutch. I count him a friend and colleague and wish to thank him for his outstanding leadership of the MENAGCT Subcommittee and Chairman Meeks for his strategic leadership of HFAC on matters related to the Middle East. I look forward to continuing their excellent work.”

