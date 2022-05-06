Cicilline, Local Leaders Announce $695K for New Bristol Senior and Community Center

Congressman David N. Cicilline (RI-01) today announced $695,491 in federal funding for the conversion of the decommissioned Walley School into a new senior and resource facility. The Congressman was joined by Town Administrator Steve Contente, Council Chairman Nathan Calouro, Council Member Timothy Sweeney, Council Member Aaron Ley, State Senator Wally Felag, and State Representative Susan Donovan. Also in attendance were Edward Carusi, Director of Social Services and Public Welfare, Tim Shaw, Acting Director of Parks and Recreation, and Kevin Lynch, Chief of Police.

An estimated 30 percent of Bristol residents aged 65 and older have an annual household income below $20,000, with 9 percent living below the federal poverty line. Funding for this project will help the Town of Bristol effectively coordinate local senior service activities and respond to the rapidly changing needs of Bristol’s population.

“For more than twenty years, the Walley School has sat empty and unused. Finally, with this federal investment, we can turn it into a resource for this community,” said Congressman Cicilline. “This new facility will enable Bristol to offer a wide range of programming and services – including recreation, healthcare, and community support. Research shows that older adults who engage in senior center activities enjoy improvements in their economic, physical, emotional, social, and mental well-being. This new facility will help us provide these resources for Bristol’s seniors in a safe, welcoming space.”

“I wish to thank Congressman Cicilline for sponsoring this Community Project Grant that will help the Town of Bristol reopen the Historically Important Walley School on the Town Common. The improvements that are now possible to building a Senior and Resource Center will bring our residents together and further build a healthy community,” said Town Administrator Contente.

“My Council colleagues and I would like to say thank you on behalf of the residents of Bristol to Congressman Cicilline for his tremendous efforts in procuring the $695,000 Congressional Grant which will aide Bristol in completing the $4,000,000 plus improvements to Walley School. The project not only benefits seniors, but all the residents of Bristol,” said Chairman Calouro.

The $695,491 for the new Bristol Senior Center Facility Rehabilitation Project is one of the ten community project funding requests that the Congressman made to the Appropriations Committee for Fiscal Year 2022. All ten of the Congressman’s recommended projects were funded.

