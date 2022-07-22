Cicilline Secures $20+ Million for Rhode Island Projects in House-Passed Spending Bill

This week, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 8294, an Appropriations package laying out Fiscal Year 2023 funding for Transportation, Housing and Urban Development; Agriculture, Rural Development; Energy and Water Development; Financial Services and General Government; Military Construction, and Veterans Affairs; and the Interior, Environment. Included in this package is funding for 11 projects that the Congressman David N. Cicilline (RI-01) submitted to the Appropriations Committee on behalf of his constituents and local organizations.

“I’m proud that all of the projects I fought to include in this bill were passed this week. These 11 projects will help Rhode Island families with childcare and affordable housing, with the development and expansion of community centers, allow for better fire protection, and help us develop a safer, cleaner, and more efficient water supply for our homes, schools, and businesses,” said Congressman Cicilline.

Included in H.R. 8294 is funding for the following projects: