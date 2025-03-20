City of Newport Announces Annual Budget Workshops

Newport’s annual budget process is set to kick off next month, with the City Council launching a series of departmental budget workshops. The sessions, which will be broadcast on the city’s website, are scheduled to be held in the Second Floor Council Chamber at 5:30 p.m. and are open to the public.

The workshops will begin on Monday, April 21, with a budget overview and discussions on projected general fund revenues, capital projects, personnel changes, civic support, and reports from the City Manager’s Office and the Departments of Human Resources, Communications, Finance, Canvassing, and the City Clerk’s Office.

On Tuesday, April 22, the focus will shift to public safety, with proposed budgets for the city’s Police, Fire, Parking, and Maritime departments. Then, on Thursday, April 24, City Councilors will hold a special joint session with the School Committee to review the proposed school budget.

The following week, the council will reconvene on Tuesday, April 29, to examine the budgets for the Resilience & Sustainability, Public Services, and Planning & Development departments. The final workshop is slated for Wednesday, April 30, covering the Utilities Water and Water Pollution Control budgets.

For those unable to attend in person, all sessions will be streamed live and available on-demand on the city’s Community TV page at www.CityofNewport.com/TV. A copy of the proposed budget will also be posted online ahead of the workshops.

Residents interested in reviewing past budgets or exploring this year’s proposed Capital Improvement Plan can visit www.CityofNewport.com/Finance for more information.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

