Obituary: Barbara Jean Whatley (1938-2025)

We’re saddened to announce the passing of Barbara Jean Whatley, who passed away peacefully on March 16, at the age of 87.

Born on January 20, 1938 in Greensboro, NC, she lived a life full of kindness, dedication and love.

Barbara was a lifelong resident of Newport Rhode Island and loved peaceful views of the ocean waves and Newport Bridge.

Barbara devoted much of her life caring for others, working as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and lovingly caring for children as a devoted grandmother and caregiver. Her nurturing spirit and gentle heart touched the lives of everyone she met, especially the children who were blessed to be in her care. She had a special gift for making each child feel safe, valued, and loved. She leaves behind a legacy of strength and joy that will forever be cherished by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She was known for her kind heart, faith, and her ability to make everyone feel special and loved.

Her family and friends will cherish memories of her warm laughter/smile, her wise advice and her unconditional love. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her close family and friends filled with loving memories of laughter and joy. Those memories will forever live in our hearts and will never be forgotten.

Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert H. Whatley, grandson Robert John Whatley and her mother Eleanor C. Houston.

She is survived by her daughter, Simone Blythe and her husband John Blythe III of Virginia, granddaughters Malaysia and Nyah Blythe, great-grandchildren, Zacarias and Zyair, and her brother Michael Houston of Providence, who will forever hold her memory close to their hearts. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 22nd at 1:00pm – 2:00pm at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.